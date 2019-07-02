Police request witnesses after four men assault and rob man in Ripon

Please share the news











Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a robbery that occurred in Ripon city centre.

The incident started at about 9.15pm on Thursday 27 June 2019 in Cathedral Gardens (which run between the Cathedral and Sainbury’s upper car park) and then continued across the car park towards St Marygate.

It involved a group four males in their late teens. The victim was struck by one of them, and £20 stolen was from him. The victim sustained a facial injury.

One of the group is described as white, 19 years of age, slim build, 5ft10-6ft tall, wearing a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms. He had acne on his face.

Another is described as white, 16-19 years of age, scruffy brown fair hair, tubby build wearing a light blue t-shirt.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Witnesses are needed to the incident or anyone who may have been in their vehicles in and around Sainsbury’s car park in Ripon at the time with dashcam footage that may be of evidential value.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Lana Beardsley. You can also email lana.beardsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190116077.









