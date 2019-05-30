Fatal collision on Yafforth Road, Northallerton

Please share the news











1 Share

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision which occurred at 11.45am this morning (Thursday 30 May 2019) on Yafforth Road in Northallerton.

A white Volkswagen van travelling toward Yafforth from Northallerton and a red MGZR car, travelling in the opposite direction, collided near to Northdale Nurseries.

The driver of the MG, an 83-year-old man from the Bedale area was taken to James Cook Hospital by land ambulance where he sadly passed away.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments before the collision, or the collision itself to contact them. They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to call 101 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Martin Recchia. You can also email Martin.Recchia@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference NYP-30052019-0159.









Please share the news











1 Share