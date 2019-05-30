CNG to host business coffee morning at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Hornbeam Park HQ

Please share the news











1 Share

A major Harrogate employer is giving a boost to a local charity by hosting an awareness-raising coffee morning for businesses next month. (June)

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to its local community, CNG is staging the event at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Hornbeam Park Headquarters, on Thursday, June 9.

Whilst the independent energy supplier is providing refreshments and inviting civic dignitaries to the morning, the charity is extending the invitation to other businesses from the town, so they can find out more about the work Disability Action Yorkshire does.

In addition to housing the charity’s head office function, its Hornbeam Park facility is home to its highly popular furniture warehouse social enterprise scheme and learning and training facilities.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire chief executive, said: We are very much looking forward to hosting the coffee morning on behalf of CNG. We see this as a great opportunity to showcase our services to local businesses and to speak to them about our ‘Think Access’ campaign, which includes giving disabled people employment opportunities, such as assisted internships. Attendees will also be able to meet staff members, volunteers and some of our customers whom we provide training for. Living independently is the goal for many disabled people, and having a job is key to this.

David Skeet, CNG’s customer liaison co-ordinator and coffee morning organiser, said: As a major employer we are keen to play our part in supporting local communities and organisations doing such valuable work within them, hence staging this coffee morning at Disability Action Yorkshire. This will be the first of a number events we will be holding for Disability Action Yorkshire, and we hope it will serve a dual purpose, to raise awareness and funds for the charity.









Please share the news











1 Share