Brave abseilers go to great heights to raise money for Ripon Cathedral

1 hour ago in News/Ripon
On Saturday 18 May, 94 brave abseilers took the 65 steps up to the top of the South West clock tower of Ripon Cathedral to abseil down 115 feet – all in aid of raising funds for Ripon Cathedral.

The event raised a staggering £25,000 (and rising) which will help ensure Ripon Cathedral can be enjoyed by future generations.

Molly Lawson, Fundraising Events Officer at Ripon Cathedral says:

They are certainly all much braver than me, I am so proud of everyone who took part. They’ve done such a fantastic job raising lots of money for this beautiful building which lies at the heart of Ripon.

 

Crowds lined the cathedral forecourt all day to support those making the descent on Saturday, with many local businesses and Ripon residents taking part.

Many of Ripon’s estate agents also took part including a team from Davis & Lund and main sponsors Linley & Simpson.

We are very grateful to our main sponsors, Linley and Simpson and our Business Partners LCF Law and CNG who also took part.





