Chilly Beer Festival is a cool success

Please share the news









3 Shares

The Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival took place in the Dean’s Garden on a chilly and damp Bank holiday Monday (May 6) but despite the great British weather this was the place to be!

Over 1000 people came to enjoy a few beers and support the cathedral. The children enjoyed the bouncy castle, face painting, ice creams and playing games in the park.

The cold certainly didn’t put off visitors with £12,500 raised for the cathedral future development fund.

With over 40 different local beers including the popular G&P Gin infused beer from Daleside Brewery and local Sleningford Cider, the beer tent was a big draw; visitors also enjoyed and danced along to the hugely popular King Courgette, The Elders, Leon Marshall and Ripon born Two Well Worn.

Molly Lawson, Fundraising Events Officer said: The event was a fantastic success and despite the weather forecast, our supporters showed just how loyal they are to brave the weather and join us! We have such fantastic volunteers which help to make the event possible, thank you to everyone who contributed.

Many local businesses generously sponsored the event, plus Ripon Cathedral’s Business Partners CNG, Brewin Dolphin and LCF Law greatly contributed. The cathedral is also extremely grateful to Rick Jones from Valentino’s and the Water Rat who was integral to the event.

Molly added: We hope that everyone who attended enjoyed the day and that many can join us next year for the 15th annual Beer Festival – to see in the bank holiday on Monday 4th May 2020. In the meantime we will pray for sunshine!

The Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign organises other popular fundraising events throughout the year including the Christmas Gift and Food Fair on Saturday 23rd November; next year’s Wedding Show on Saturday 5th January and the popular Spring Food, Home and Garden Show on Saturday 4th April 2020.









Please share the news









3 Shares