Thoroughbred architects plan for expansion

A Harrogate-based architectural practice with a thoroughbred pedigree is planning for expansion later this year.

Townscape Architects, whose work includes three major projects for the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) as well as leading edge residential and commercial schemes, plans to open a new office in York to cater for increasing demand for its services.

The RIBA Chartered Practice, founded by Nick Silcock in 2007, was commissioned by the IJF to design Peter O’Sullevan House in Newmarket – a state-of-the art rehabilitation and fitness centre that is due to open this autumn.

The centre is named in honour of the late Sir Peter O’Sullevan, who in his time as a BBC commentator, was known as ‘the voice of racing.’

Townscape also designed Jack Berry House – a centre in Malton for northern-based jockeys recovering from injury and following on from this, the practice was chosen to work on the refurbishment of Oaksey House – the IJF’s first rehabilitation centre in Lambourn.









Nick Silcock, said: We are delighted to have been selected by the Injured Jockeys Fund to work on these highly prestigious projects, which have brought our name to the attention of a wider audience and seen an increasing demand for our services. It is because of this, that we are in the process of opening a new office in York, to complement our headquarters operation in Harrogate town centre. We are looking to focus on the needs of commercial and residential clients in the north and York is a logical next step for us.

In addition to the comprehensive design service provided, Townscape’s team of professionals handle planning consent, building regulations and manage the construction process by liaising throughout the project with engineers and builders.

The breadth of recent work ranges from the obtaining of planning permission for a new build family home in Haxby, design of an innovative eco-tech home in York and the large-scale renovation and extension of a period property in Kirk Hammerton.