New bands to play Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival on May Day

22 mins ago in Community/Ripon

The Beer Festival takes place on May Day Bank Holiday Monday May 6, from 11.30am to 5.00pm in the Dean’s Garden at .

Visitors to the festival will enjoy live music, great beers and delicious hot food. There is something for all the family including a bouncy castle, face painting and craft table for the children.

Two new bands will feature in this year’s live music line up! Colin Cutler is a banjo, guitar and fiddle-slinging songwriter with roots in the North Carolina Piedmont and Virginia Blue Ridge. BBC Radio said of his work,  ‘Really special, wonderful stuff!’ Alex Golisti blends English and American folk elements with a blues infused guitar style; he’s constantly working and reworking his and other artists songs with a strong and distinctive artistic voice of his own.  BBC Radio  described Alex as ‘Truly divine.’

The has been kindly sponsored by CNG commercial gas and electricity supplier based in Harrogate. Committed to supporting the local community, CNG is one of three new business partners for the , joining Brewin Dolphin and LCF Barber Titley of Harrogate.

Many other  businesses have generously sponsored advertising in the programme for this community fundraising event; their support is much appreciated and will help to raise funds for the dean’s development plans for a 21st century Yorkshire Cathedral.

Hambleton Ales, Rudgate Brewery and Rick Jones, from the Water Rat in Ripon are again supporting this year’s Beer Festival logistics.

Margaret Hammond, manager of the fund raising team said:

We could not put on this event without the generous support of so many local businesses and volunteers who support the beer festival. We are truly grateful to everyone who gives their time and expertise to help give the local community a fun day and at the same time raise funds for the cathedral.




A number of local breweries are also supporting the Beer Festival which will feature a selection of ales. There’ll be interesting brews from Hambleton Ales, Wold Top Bitter, Rudgate Brewery, Roosters, Yorkshire Heart, Timothy Taylor’s and Theakstons. The ever popular ‘Old Sleningford’ locally produced cider will be on sale, plus Pimms, wine and soft drinks.

Entrance to the event will be £5.00 for adults, this includes a festival glass.

Margaret Hammond, manager of the fundraising team, said:

We could not put on this event without the generous support of so many local businesses and volunteers who support the beer festival. We are truly grateful to everyone who gives their time and expertise to help give the local community a fun day and at the same time raise funds for the Cathedral.

For further information please contact Margaret Hammond on 01765 603583 or visit www.riponcathedral.org.uk




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from Community

Go to Top