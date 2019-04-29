New bands to play Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival on May Day

The Beer Festival takes place on May Day Bank Holiday Monday May 6, from 11.30am to 5.00pm in the Dean’s Garden at Ripon Cathedral.

Visitors to the festival will enjoy live music, great beers and delicious hot food. There is something for all the family including a bouncy castle, face painting and craft table for the children.

Two new bands will feature in this year’s live music line up! Colin Cutler is a banjo, guitar and fiddle-slinging songwriter with roots in the North Carolina Piedmont and Virginia Blue Ridge. BBC Radio York said of his work, ‘Really special, wonderful stuff!’ Alex Golisti blends English and American folk elements with a blues infused guitar style; he’s constantly working and reworking his and other artists songs with a strong and distinctive artistic voice of his own. BBC Radio York described Alex as ‘Truly divine.’

The event has been kindly sponsored by CNG commercial gas and electricity supplier based in Harrogate. Committed to supporting the local community, CNG is one of three new business partners for the cathedral, joining Brewin Dolphin and LCF Barber Titley of Harrogate.

Many other Ripon businesses have generously sponsored advertising in the programme for this community fundraising event; their support is much appreciated and will help to raise funds for the dean’s development plans for a 21st century Yorkshire Cathedral.

Hambleton Ales, Rudgate Brewery and Rick Jones, from the Water Rat in Ripon are again supporting this year’s Beer Festival logistics.

Margaret Hammond, manager of the fund raising team said: We could not put on this event without the generous support of so many local businesses and volunteers who support the beer festival. We are truly grateful to everyone who gives their time and expertise to help give the local community a fun day and at the same time raise funds for the cathedral.









A number of local breweries are also supporting the Beer Festival which will feature a selection of ales. There’ll be interesting brews from Hambleton Ales, Wold Top Bitter, Rudgate Brewery, Roosters, Yorkshire Heart, Timothy Taylor’s and Theakstons. The ever popular ‘Old Sleningford’ locally produced cider will be on sale, plus Pimms, wine and soft drinks.

Entrance to the event will be £5.00 for adults, this includes a festival glass.

For further information please contact Margaret Hammond on 01765 603583 or visit www.riponcathedral.org.uk







