Braintree Town 0 – 4 Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town did their goal difference a power of good, with a comfortable victory over basement club Braintree Town.
Once again, Simon Weaver named an unchanged starting eleven, although Jack Senior replaced the ill Liam Kitching on the bench.
The game had barely got underway before Town found themselves in front.A break from midfield by Jack Emmett saw him chip the ball over Braintree keeper, Ben Killip as he advanced out of his goal.
It only took another eight minutes before Town doubled their lead when Mark Beck was played in behind the home defence and he rounded Killip and shot into the net, in spite of two defenders racing back to cover.
Braintree, facing a strong wind which blew down the Cressing Road ground, were being forced back by the rampant visitors and Killip did well to save from Jack Muldoon after he had set up by Josh Falkingham.
Although Muldoon twice, went close again, on thirtysix minutes he provided the opportunity for George Thomson to score Town’s third, when his powerful shot from James Belshaw’s goal kick was beaten out by Killip into the path of the winger.
At half time, Emmett was subbed by Liam Agnew, but Town continued to dominate and scored their final goal after fiftysix minutes.
A Ryan Fallowfield free kick was squared across goal by Muldoon, leaving Beck with a tap in for his second and Town’s fourth.
Aaron Williams and Michael Woods were brought on to replace Muldoon and Beck respectively, and the latter came close to scoring Town’s fifth when he forced Killip to make an excellent late save.
Braintree, although playing with the wind in their favour, rarely troubled the Town defence and Belshaw only had one save of note to make.
Town
Belshaw, Fallowfield, Falkingham, Howe, Burrell, Thomson, Emmett(Agnew 45), Beck(Woods 75), Langmead, Kerry, Muldoon(Williams 68).
Unused subs, Senior, Cracknell.
Scorers, Emmett 2, Beck 10, 56, Thomson 36.
Braintree,
Killip, Eleftheriou, Lyons-Foster, Atkinson, Borg(Gipson 67), Kelly(Eyoma 45), James, Sogaf(Richards 45), L Allen, I Allen, Henry.
Unused subs, Matsuzaka, Rowe. Booked, Borg, Henry.
Referee, C Brook. Att.362
By John Harrison.
@JohnHar59276371