Julian Smith MP visits Kendall’s farm butchers

Published on in Business/Pateley Bridge

Julian Smith visited Kendall’s Farm Butchers, Pateley Bridge earlier this month.

The business is a regional finalist in the 2019 Countryside Alliance in the category of Butcher.

Julian Smith met owner, Paul Kendall, to congratulate him on the business’s success, and to wish them the best of luck for the regional finals in May. Mr Smith is to visit as many of the constituency’s regional finalists as possible.

Earlier this year, Mr Smith encouraged constituents to nominate businesses and shops for the ‘Rural Oscars’, a prestigious award for local businesses, celebrating the best of British produce, enterprise, heritage and communities.

Julian Smith MP said:

It was a pleasure to visit Kendall’s Farm Butchers, and to speak with the owners. North Yorkshire produces some of the finest produce and enterprise in the country, and I am delighted that the Countryside Alliance Awards are highlighting this.

 

 

Paul Kendall said:

It was a pleasure to meet Julian smith , and to chat to him about us reaching the final of country side alliance best butchers shop plus the challenges of small businesses and the wellbeing of the high street!

 




 

