CHEFStable by TRUEfoods presents “Up close and personal”

Yorkshire’s biggest dining secret, CHEFStable by TRUEfoods in Ripon, is bringing together some of the UK’s leading chefs this February for its new ‘Up Close and Personal’ series, which is set to be a culinary experience like no other. Chefs Clare Smyth (Core by Clare Smyth, Notting Hill), Sat Bains (Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham), Paul Ainsworth (Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow), Luke Selby (Hide, Mayfair), Michael Wignall (The Angel at Hetton), Stevie McLaughlin (Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder) who between them boast eight Michelin stars, will each host their own dinner at CHEFStable by TRUEfoods from 18 – 23 February – all in the name of charity.

CHEFStable is the brainchild of the Mitchell family, which owns the successful TRUEfoods company, supplying the highest quality stocks and sauces to many of the country’s most respected kitchens. In 2017, founder Mitch Mitchell, alongside Head of Food and Development, chef Aled Williams (Great British Menu Welsh champion), created the concept, which sees four intimate 11-course dinners hosted each month. With just 10 covers, the experience allows guests to get up close and personal with the host chef and enjoy exceptional, innovative food.

Mitch Mitchell said: We wanted to find a way to give something back to the people and organisations, Leeds Melanoma Institute & Melanoma Focus, who helped care for our son Simon when he needed treatment both a few years ago and again just recently. We had already established our CHEFStable events at TRUEfoods and held a successful guest chef event with David Breeden from Thomas Keller’s restaurant The French Laundry, so we knew there would be an appetite for bringing some big names to cook and so we just picked up the phone to some of our chef customers and luckily they all said yes!

Since launching, CHEFStable at TRUEfoods has welcomed top guest chefs, including Chef David Breeden of the French Laundry in California and “Up Close and Personal” is set to take the experience to the next level over six consecutive nights.

CHEFStable dates:

Monday 18 February – Sat Bains (Leeds Melanoma Institute & Melanoma Focus and charity of choice)

Tuesday 19 February – Michael Wignall (Leeds Melanoma Institute & Melanoma and Dementia UK)

Wednesday 20 February – Stevie McLaughlin (Leeds Melanoma Institute & Melanoma Focus and charity of choice)

Thursday 21 February – Luke Selby (Leeds Melanoma Institute & Melanoma Focus)

Friday 22 February – Paul Ainsworth (Leeds Melanoma Institute & Melanoma Focus and Pancreatic Cancer UK)

Saturday 23 February – Clare Smyth (Leeds Melanoma Institute & Melanoma Focus and charity of choice) sold out

The Mitchells have created this charity event to give back to the melanoma charities that support hospitals and research in this area after their son and Director of TRUEfoods Simon Mitchell received treatment a few years ago and again in 2018.

The proceeds of the dinners will be shared between Leeds Melanoma Institute and Melanoma Focus (50%) and the chefs’ charities of choice (50%).

Sponsored by Wellocks, Aubrey Allen, Rudding Park Hotel and Goodfellow & Goodfellow, the dining experience is open to anyone to attend. Places are allocated via a bidding process, with the highest bidders securing one of the coveted 10 places at the table.

Mitch Mitchell added: Guests can expect a really special dining experience. Our chefs kitchen and table once belonged in chef Claude Bosi’s two Michelin starred Hibiscus so they will be seated in a beautiful state of the art kitchen. Being in the kitchen and “up close and personal” with the chef means they can watch the fantastic skills these chefs have, as well as being able to chat to them – something that you wouldn’t even get at their own restaurants. The chefs haven’t divulged what they will be cooking yet, but rest assured they will be pulling out all the stops to make it a truly memorable event.

To find out more about bidding for a place at 'Up Close and Personal' contact Simon








