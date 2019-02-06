Exclusive Ice Cream Celebrates Dark Skies

A special ice cream has been created as part of The Dark Skies Festival coming to the Yorkshire Dales National Park and Nidderdale AONB this month.

North Yorkshire is one of the darkest places in England and one of the best places to experience and enjoy the stars and the night sky. The Dark Skies Festival includes fun and informative events for families, first time star gazers and those wishing to expand their knowledge of astronomy further.

To celebrate this year’s Festival, “Dark Skies Galaxy Delight” ice cream is being made by Wensleydale-based Brymor, one of the region’s best loved ice cream producers who took up the challenge to make a limited edition ice cream inspired by the Festival and made using its trademark Guernsey milk and cream.

The ice cream is a luxurious blend of Guernsey vanilla ice cream, with a special “meteorite toffee swirl” and “shooting sugar stars” sprinkled throughout.

The ice cream is exclusively available at Brymor’s ice cream parlour near Masham and at selected Festival events which will be taking place between 15 February and 3 March across the Yorkshire Dales and Nidderdale AONB.

As part of the Festival, Brymor will be hosting a family Super Moon and Stars Party on 19th February from 6pm which will include a documentary film called Saving the Dark, while parents are watching this; the children will be entertained with a film of their own and Dark Skies arts and crafts. This will be followed by an exciting opportunity to go outside and Star-gaze with an amateur astronomer Richard Darn and of course a free Shooting Stars ice cream, will be available. For more information about The Festival visit darkskiesnationalpark.org.uk







