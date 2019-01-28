Saint Michael’s Hospice receives funding from ASDA Foundation

Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate has received a generous donation of £10,000 from the Asda Foundation, which will go towards helping to decorate its reception, therapy and treatment rooms.

Saint Michael’s Hospice helps people affected by terminal illness to live as full a life as possible.

The supermarket’s relationship with the hospice began in April 2018, when Asda colleague Phil Ngoma raised funds for the hospice after sadly losing his father. The charity football match between Asda colleagues and Harrogate Town supporters FC raised £700 for the cause, with the Asda Foundation doubling this sum.

With eighty per cent of the hospice’s work funded by companies, trusts and foundations, donations are vital to enable the charity to help those in need. The Asda funding has provided a welcome boost for the hospice, who will use the money to decorate their reception and waiting area, along with the hospice’s day therapy unit and treatment rooms.

Tony Collins, chief executive of St Michael’s Hospice, said: As an independent charity at the heart of our community, we are extremely grateful when businesses such as Asda choose to support us. The donation kindly made by Asda has made a real difference to Saint Michael’s enabling us to redecorate vital patient and visitor areas. With most of our funding coming from our community, we would simply not be able to continue to provide our special care without support of this kind.

Set up in 1988, the Asda Foundation is a registered charity that aims to have a positive impact on local communities, making independent grants to provide support to a range of local good causes, chosen by Asda’s community life colleagues throughout the UK.

It funds charitable projects and activities what have the ability and potential to achieve change for the better – with the aim of making a significant difference to local communities and the people who live there, both now and in the future.

The Asda Foundation is celebrating its 30th birthday over the next year with a number of surprise grants to previously supported projects totalling to £300,000.

The application to the Asda Foundation by St Michael’s Hospice was supported by store colleagues at the Asda store at Bower Road in Harrogate.

Angela Smith, Asda Harrogate’s community colleague, said: We see the Foundation as one of the many ways to give something back to the communities that support us. That’s why we lend a hand to the wide range of good causes with which our colleagues are involved, sharing their passion and helping to make a difference through a variety of projects locally and across the UK. Supporting smaller, local applications such as St Michael’s Hospice is really important to us – and we hope it will make a real difference within the local community in Harrogate.







