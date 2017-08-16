Website launched for Maltkiln Village proposed new settlement

Share Share +1 Shares 17

Community consultation on the new settlement proposals around Cattal station – named Maltkiln Village – is continuing through the launch of a dedicated website explaining the plans.

Oakgate Group has launched www.maltkilnvillage.co.uk to provide residents with more information about the plans that are being put forward through Harrogate Borough Council’s Local Plan process.

The development will include around 3,000 new homes, major transport improvements to both the A59 and the existing station and a village centre at the heart of the proposals.

The proposed infrastructure includes a new roundabout on the A59 to access the village, a new primary school, new road and pedestrian bridges over the railway line to enable the closure of the existing level crossing at Cattal station, complementary community facilities and employment space suitable for a variety of business types and sizes.

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate commented: Whilst the Council is consulting on the next stage of the Local Plan, we wanted to provide more information to residents about our plans for Maltkiln and why we feel this is the best location for a new settlement. Information is included on the benefits of Maltkiln village and how it has significantly fewer constraints than the other sites put forward. Our consultation with local communities will continue throughout the Local Plan process.

The new website follows on from meetings held with Green Hammerton and Cattal, Walshford and Hunsingore Parish Council’s and various meetings with local residents and businesses who have wanted to know more about the plans.

It will also be accompanied by Facebook and twitter accounts about the development to capture as much feedback as possible at this early stage.

Harrogate Borough Council has stated that it needs a new settlement to meet its future housing needs and the Council has considered sites at Flaxby, Green Hammerton and Deighton Grange, as well as the Maltkiln Village site.