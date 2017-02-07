Flower beds set to mark Freemasons major anniversaries

(left to right): Penny Anderson, Harrogate Borough Council’s (HBC) Chief Propagator; Barrie Stringer, Harlow Hill Nursery Operations Manager; Councillor Richard Cooper, Leader of Harrogate Borough Council; Penny Rowell, Director In Stainless Engineering Ltd; Paul Clarke, Assistant Provincial Grand Master; Doug Mills, Area 3 Provincial Charity Assistant; Andy Ladds Nurseryman; Sue Wood, HBC Horticultural Officer; Peter Dodds, Treasurer The Spa Lodge; Adrian Chalmers, Nurseryman

Harrogate Borough Council’s horticultural experts are set to create a number of specially designed flower beds to celebrate two major anniversaries for the Freemasons.

2017 will be an exciting year for the Freemasons when The United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) celebrates its Tercentenary and The Province of Yorkshire, West Riding celebrates its bicentenary.

In recognition of these major anniversaries, floral display beds in Harrogate and Ripon will be created to mark these significant landmarks.

The council’s Horticultural Officer, Sue Wood, together with Doug Mills, the Freemasons Area 3 Provincial Charity Assistant, have developed designs for three locations. Over 9,000 plants are currently being grown at the council’s Harlow Hill nursery.

A bed on Montpellier Hill in Harrogate will be created for UGLE featuring Begonia White, Begonia Pink, Echeverias, Marigold Yellow and Pyrethrum Golden Carpet.

A Yorkshire Rose bed will be planted at the entrance to Valley Gardens for The Province of Yorkshire, West Riding. This will feature a colourful display of Begonia White, Echeverias, Pyrethrum Golden Carpet and Cineraria Silver Dust.

Three beds will also be created in Ripon Spa Gardens next to the bowling green which will feature designs representing both the UGLE and The Province. Plants used will be Begonia Pink, Begonia White, Echeverias and Marigold Yellow.

The plants are currently being grown at the council’s Harlow Hill nursery and the beds will be planted out at the beginning of June. It is hoped the plants will still be in bloom in September when a multi-denominational service is to be held at Ripon Cathedral.

In-Stainless Engineering Ltd of Harrogate have generously agreed to provide display cases and graphic boards at each location to give a brief history of Freemasonry in England and Yorkshire.

Councillor Richard Cooper, Leader of Harrogate Borough Council said: We are pleased to help celebrate these fantastic milestones by creating colourful flowerbeds for everyone to enjoy. The Freemasons do fantastic work in the district raising funds for many good causes and we appreciate their efforts. I am delighted that they have chosen Harrogate and Ripon to celebrate these anniversaries.

Harrogate Borough Council Horticultural Officer Sue Wood said: Harrogate has an enviable reputation as a floral town and our horticultural team take great pleasure in creating unique eye catching flower displays which can be enjoyed by all.

Doug Mills from the Freemasons said: I would like to thank the council’s horticultural team for all of their efforts. They have put in considerable time and expertise in choosing appropriate plants and colour combinations. We are delighted to be able to work together with the council to create floral displays which can be enjoyed by all visitors to Harrogate and Ripon and which hopefully will give people a greater understanding of Freemasonry. I can’t wait to see the displays in all their glory.