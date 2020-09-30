West Yorkshire and Harrogate Joint Committee of Clinical Commissioning Groups

The West Yorkshire and Harrogate (WY&H) Joint Committee of Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) will meet in public on Tuesday 6 October 2020, 11am to 1pm. The Committee, which is part of the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership (WY&H HCP), has a shared health programme of work that aims to further improve the health and wellbeing of the 2.7 million people living across the area. The meeting will be held virtually due to Government social distancing guidelines and to ensure people are not at any unnecessary risk. The Committee has delegated powers from individual CCGs to make collective decisions around specific work programmes, for example mental health, planned care, urgent care and cancer. A key part of their work involves sharing expertise and working closely with local councils, hospitals, care providers and voluntary and community organisations – ensuring services are fit for the future in a challenging environment. Committee meetings held in public are filmed live and offer the public an opportunity to ask questions about agenda items. As the meeting is held virtually via digital technology, WY&H HCP are taking a different approach to questions. Members of the public are asked to email their questions to westyorkshire.stp@nhs.net before 5pm on Monday 5 October . They can also call 01924 317659 to submit questions. Due to the meeting being held virtually, questions will be limited to one per person and will be read out at the start of the meeting. Any other questions submitted will receive a written response after the meeting and will be published on the Joint Committee webpage as usual. The agenda and meeting papers and can be accessed from Tuesday 29 September at: https://www.wyhpartnership.co.uk/meetings/west-yorkshire-harrogate-joint-committee-ccgs The meeting can also be watched live via the same link.