Harrogate Foodie Festival on the Stray

Date(s) - 26/06/2021 - 27/06/2021

West Park Stray

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will be arriving on The Stray on 26 to 27 June, after it was forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of international cuisine, with independent bars and breweries, an expansive artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses, a main stage with live music, entertainers and performers, and an extensive children’s activities programme.

At centre stage will be a variety of the most popular UK street food traders, including traditional Greek, Italian, Indian and American cuisine, alongside modern twists on Japanese and Chinese dishes. Most traders will also be offering a vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free option.

The Artisan Market will be showcasing over 60 local business owners and independent traders selling health and wellbeing products, handmade gifts, crafts, clothes and art, and a selection of brownies, cakes, flapjacks, cheesecakes, pies, sauces, alcoholic drinks, plus much more.

Local bar traders will also be at the festival, with specialty wine, cocktails, prosecco, cider and beer.

For attendees looking for some exciting food related activities, The Cookery Theatre will be taking centre stage after it’s initial success in 2019, with support from Leeds Cookery School and Yorkshire Food Guide. Experienced chefs from across the region will be presenting original dishes and entertaining attendees with five performances a day, including MasterChef Semi-Finalist Anthony O’Shaugnessy, popular Vietnamese cuisine specialist Loc Bui, owner of Loc’s Taste of Vietnam, and Simon Miller, co-owner of La Casita Tapas Restaurants in Ilkley, Skipton and Boston Spa.

The foodie family festival has also prepared a number of activities for the little ones, including magic shows, kids entertainment and animal exhibits that encourage the whole family to get involved.

The backdrop to what is set to be a fantastic weekend in Harrogate is the Main Stage, with deck chairs for attendees to lounge on while enjoying fantastic performances from the likes of Will Forrester, an experienced saxophonist of over 30 years, and Flat Cap Brass, who will be bringing a funky brass performance to the festival, plus many more entertainers over the weekend.

Tickets and info are available at https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/



