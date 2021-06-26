The Harrogate Foodie Festival is today and tomorrow, (26 and 27 June 2021)

It was delayed from 2020, but has opened its gates on the Stray at 10am this morning.

The festival is a celebration of international cuisine, with independent bars and breweries, an expansive artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses, a main stage with live music, entertainers and performers, and an extensive children’s activities programme.

Organiser, Michael Johnston of FED Enterprise said: The preparation for the event went really smoothly, apart from the rain on Friday, which was a bit unnerving. The ground has held up well, and we managed to get all the infrastructure in without any damage to the Stray. We have implemented a time-slot arrival system, to make it steadier, to avoid queues and make it a more relaxed atmosphere. The event is socially distanced anyway, but we wanted to make sure we were getting it right as events were only just starting to open up. The music line-up is always amazing, we work with Will Forrester, a saxophonist, he always brings in a great line-up. We have local acts, the Harrogate Ukulele band has just been on, that was about 30 and they looked amazing. The other thing I like is the cookery demonstrations, with a lot of the local, well known chefs.

See Harrogate Foodie Festival on the Stray — Harrogate Informer (harrogate-news.co.uk) for event details

See https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/

