Tom Gordon MP champions vital role of local museums in Parliament

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has highlighted the vital contribution of small museums during a recent parliamentary debate, emphasising their role in supporting communities, preserving local heritage and helping to revitalise town centres.

Speaking in a Local Museums Westminster Hall Debate, Tom praised the strong network of museums across North Yorkshire. He highlighted local institutions such as Royal Pump Room Museum and Knaresborough Heritage Centre as examples of organisations working hard to preserve the area’s history and identity.

During the debate, Tom described small museums as “community anchors”, helping to strengthen civic pride while attracting visitors and supporting local high streets.

His intervention builds on his ongoing campaign to secure investment in Knaresborough Castle, following work to secure a restoration package for the historic site. In Parliament, Tom emphasised the importance of supporting heritage projects that champion museums, heritage groups and historic landmarks for the contribution they make to local economies.

Tom also used the debate to call on the Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism to back his campaign to restore Knaresborough Castle.

Commenting Tom said: Harrogate and Knaresborough’s rich heritage deserves to be protected. Our small museums play a huge role in preserving the stories and traditions that make Harrogate and Knaresborough unique. They need proper support from both central government and local authorities to continue their invaluable work.