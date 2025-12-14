New Acute Medical Unit opens at Harrogate District Hospital

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) have opened a new Acute Medical Unit (AMU).

The AMU at Harrogate District Hospital speeds up access to urgent medical care away from the pressured Emergency Department environment.

Operating 24/7, the AMU will act as a single assessment unit for acutely unwell patients who have been referred by their GP, the Emergency Department or outpatient departments – ensuring every patient is quickly directed to the most appropriate place for their care.

The AMU is where a GPs or Emergency Department has done an initial assessment, and feels they need further assessment and treatment and the AMU is a more appropriate location

Following assessment by multi-disciplinary team, which comprises nursing and medical staff with different specialist knowledge, and appropriate tests, patients may then be discharged the same day or transferred to a specialist ward to continue treatment.

By focusing on same-day assessment, treatment and discharge wherever clinically appropriate, the AMU will reduce pressure on the Emergency Department and other acute medical wards, helping patients get back home as quickly and safely as possible.

Occupying the space formerly known as Littondale Ward, the new AMU delivers a 30% increase in bed capacity on the hospital’s previous assessment unit.

The 32 bed unit comprises several bays, five en-suite side rooms and three medically enhanced care beds for higher dependency patients. The AMU also includes an ambulatory area, providing the opportunity for patients to walk and move around, which also features supportive recliner chairs.

The facility has been designed to be a welcoming space with features such as sky tiles, which simulates natural light, enhancing the visual appeal and creating a calming atmosphere.

Modern digital systems will further improve on the service provided to patients – including the nurse Smartcall system, which provides nursing staff with instant alerts on digital devices when patients press a call button when they require assistance.

For staff, there is also a new multidisciplinary team office which will enable better collaborative working.

The new ward also has sustainability in mind with new energy efficient windows, heating and ventilation.

The AMU is the latest development to improve how patients can access appropriate care quickly. In late 2023, HDFT opened ED2, which has successfully reduced waiting times and improve flow throughout the hospital by streaming patients with minor injuries and illness on a separate queue from those with more serious conditions.

Jonathan Coulter, Chief Executive at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust said: We are committed to providing the highest levels of healthcare for our patients, and the new AMU will help us to further improve the services we offer by increasing capacity and streamlining urgent care. This new, state of the art facility will be the first point of entry for many people referred to our hospital, and it is important to create a calm environment where assessments and treatments can be carried out swiftly and efficiently, reducing waiting times and supporting staff to deliver the highest standards of care. Winter is always a busy time for the NHS with an increase in patients with respiratory conditions. Opening this new unit will mean we are better prepared for the months ahead.