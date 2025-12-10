Outline plans submitted for new homes in Killinghall

Bellway Strategic Land has submitted outline plans for a new development of around 120 new homes in the North Yorkshire village of Killinghall.

The planning application is for a 16-acre site to the west of Ripon Road, on the northern edge of the village. It includes a large new area of public open space, which would be accessible to residents and the wider community, alongside wildlife areas.

The submission to North Yorkshire Council follows public consultation around the proposals which took place earlier this year.

Alex Bowling, Bellway Strategic Land Manager for the North, said: Our plans for this site would provide around 120 high-quality new homes for the area, including 40 per cent affordable housing for local people, in a location where new homes are desperately needed. The project would also bring a range of other benefits, creating nearly six acres of new public open space for both new and existing residents to use. This is a really sustainable location, as people living here would be able to walk into the village centre or take the bus to Harrogate or Ripon. We’re planning to upgrade the footpath along Ripon Road and provide a new zebra crossing, as well as linking to existing public rights of way and improving the bus stop next to the site to support the use of public transport. We have carried out extensive consultation on the plans, including with the local community in October, and have taken their feedback on board in the design of the project. We’re therefore hoping this outline application will be approved so we can move forward to the next stage of the planning process.

Additional questions put to Bellway.

Is that land assigned in the local development plan for housing? The Council has confirmed that it has an out-of-date Local Plan and cannot demonstrate a five-year supply of housing land. In the face of a significant housing shortfall, and more up-to-date housing requirements established by national policy, there is a presumption in favour of sustainable development on suitable sites outside the existing Local Plan. We have engaged in pre-application discussions with the Council over our proposals, and this has led to us submitting an outline application. When you say affordable housing, what does that mean? Affordable housing refers to low-cost homes for sale or rent for people whose needs are not met by the private market. They are generally available through registered providers of social housing, which includes local authorities and housing associations. The Local Plan has a requirement of 40 per cent affordable housing on greenfield developments. The size and tenure of the homes at this proposed development would be determined at the reserved matters stage.

If approved, the development would bring inward investment in the local area through the Community Infrastructure Levy and developer contributions, as well as creating new jobs in construction and supporting local businesses.

The development has been designed to reflect its location in the village, with vehicle access from Ripon Road, and footpaths across the site linking to Maltkiln Lane and Cautley Drive.

The largest area of open space would be created to the north of the site. This area would be designated as a biodiversity space with wildlife-friendly planting, including a pond to naturally manage surface water and support a variety of habitats. Overall, the project would create a biodiversity net gain of at least 10 per cent through the retention of extensive hedgerows and trees and the create of new wildlife habitats.

Bellway’s outline proposals will be considered by North Yorkshire Council. Detailed plans would be submitted at a later stage subject to planning permission.

