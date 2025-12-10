Night marshals for Harrogate and Selby

Night marshals are taking to the streets of two North Yorkshire towns throughout the festive season to ensure residents and visitors feel safe while enjoying the nightlife and Christmas celebrations.

The North Yorkshire Council initiative for Harrogate and Selby is being funded by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority at a cost of more than £6,500 through its Community Safety District Level Funding.

Both schemes are supported by North Yorkshire Police, while Harrogate’s Business Improve District (BID), which aims to promote, safeguard and improve the town for businesses, visitors and residents, is backing the programme in the spa town.

There will be two night marshals from private security company, X9 Security Solutions, operating in each town.

In Harrogate, the initiative started last weekend (December 5 and 6). The night marshals next return on December 12 and 13 and 19 and 20.

They will be present again on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day and then 27 and 28 December 2025.

New Year’s Eve revellers will see them again on December 31 and their final shifts will be on 2 and 3 January 2026.

In Selby the night marshals will start their shifts in the town centre on Friday (12 December 2025) and Saturday (13 December 2025).

They will be back on 19 and 20 December and then 26 and 31 December.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member with responsibility for community safety, Cllr Heather Phillips, said: The festive season brings a significant increase in visitors and late-night activity, and this can often be accompanied by alcohol-related incidents and anti-social behaviour. While there is no specific problem in Harrogate or Selby, working alongside the police, our CCTV operators and staff employed by the various venues in the town centres, the night marshals will provide an added layer of reassurance to all those out and about.

The marshals will monitor and manage behaviour and incidents at taxi ranks and the main areas of nightlife, helping reduce congestion and promoting orderly behaviour.

They will talk to the public, offering assistance and guidance, and support local businesses and hospitality venues by addressing safety concerns and liaising with staff.

They will also seek to de-escalate issues of anti-social behaviour and report incidents and intelligence if they arise.

York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s head of partnerships and commissioning, Amanda Wilkinson, said: Keeping people safe in our town and city centres is an absolute must, and we are delighted that we have been able to support this initiative. We are committed to working alongside our key partners across York and North Yorkshire to deliver safe places for all.

Inspector Greg Davies, from the Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said he was sure the initiative would have positive benefits: Police officers will be working alongside the marshals to keep people safe on a night out, especially as town centres get busier in the run-up to Christmas. The initiative has been very well received elsewhere and we’re confident that both Harrogate and Selby will be no exception. In addition, police will be on patrol throughout the period to ensure people have great Christmas celebrations in one of the safest counties in England.

North Yorkshire Council’s elected member for Valley Gardens and Central Harrogate, Cllr Sam Gibbs, is supporting the scheme.

Cllr Gibbs said: North Yorkshire is widely regarded as a safe place to live, work, and visit. However, we cannot afford to be complacent. Any initiative that helps people feel more secure in Harrogate town centre – especially in the busy run-up to Christmas – is something we wholeheartedly welcome. Schemes like this show our commitment, alongside our partners, to keeping people safe and ensuring Harrogate remains a welcoming and vibrant place to spend time.

If the night marshals prove to be a success, it is hoped to bring them back on an annual basis and potentially expand their role to include other towns across the county.

North Yorkshire Council’s elected member for Selby East, Cllr Jack Proud, said: I know the town centre well, and while we do not get many serious issues, it can get quite busy. I am sure that residents and those visiting the area will be pleased to know that their safety is being considered a priority as we build up to what should be a happy time of year for everyone.

In addition, the council has joined with the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, Safer North Yorkshire and Safer York Partnership to produce posters entitled ‘tis the season to think safety’.

They can be seen at locations across North Yorkshire and encourage people to look after friends, look after phones, look after drinks and plan routes home.

The Safer North Yorkshire partnership is also sharing Counter Terrorism Policing’s campaign urging everyone to help keep each other safe this winter.

Residents and visitors attending events across North Yorkshire are encouraged to stay alert and trust their instincts.

If something doesn’t feel right, tell a member of staff or security straight away. In an emergency, call 999.