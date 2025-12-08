Ilkley Christmas Tree Festival brings community together in a festive celebration!

Ilkley’s Christmas Tree Festival, held at St. Margaret’s on Queen’s Road on 5 and 6 December, was a huge success. Almost 1,800 people visited the festival to enjoy the beautifully dressed Christmas trees, music and refreshments in this beautiful church.

Over 30 local charities, schools and community groups dressed their own Christmas tree to create a stunning display in church. Visitors enjoyed spine-tingling performances by Outside the Box band, choirs from Addingham Primary School, Westville House, Ghyll Royd and Moorfield schools and our Ukrainian friends in Ilkley. Performances by Steph and her Sax, Ilkley Singers, St Margaret’s Choirs and the Ilkley Strummers Club put everyone in a festive spirit. There were tempting cakes and seasonal goodies donated by Booths and Tesco. Gorgeous home baked treats from St Margaret’s talented bakers and Lishman’s sausage rolls were the perfect pairing for a catch up with friends.

Children enjoyed creating their own decorations in the craft workshop by Rombalds Guide District and a taking part in a trail in church telling the Christmas story.

St Margaret’s would like to say a huge thank you to all who visited the festival, our volunteers including students from Ilkley Grammar School, Ilkley’s wonderful community groups, our entertainers, and local supermarkets and suppliers for their support. To Your Ilkley Radio for producing a wonderful film of the festival available to watch on Ilkley Christmas Tree festival’s Facebook page and to all the local media who helped to publicise the festival. You were all amazing.

Fr Alex Crawford, Vicar of St Margaret’s said, “We were so pleased to put on the Christmas Tree Festival again this year. Community groups, choirs, musicians and volunteers all came together to create another stunning event. It’s a wonderful celebration of all that goes on in Ilkley and the surrounding area – with so many charities offering support to those in need, our amazing schools and all the activities on offer to residents. Proceeds from the festival will help to support the work of Staying Put, a domestic abuse and sexual violence charity working across the Bradford area with women, mean and children who are survivors of domestic abuse. All are welcome to join us at any of our Christmas services – details can be found on our website stmargaretsilkley.org, Facebook (St Margaret’s Parish Church, Ilkley) and Instagram (@st_margarets_ilkley) or by calling 01943 607015.”

If you would like to be involved in next year’s Christmas Tree Festival, please do get in touch with Vickie at stmargaretschurchpa@gmail.com