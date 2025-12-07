Become a Community First Responder for the Harrogate area

Residents across the Harrogate district are being urged to make a difference in their local community by accessing volunteering opportunities with Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Community First Responders (CFRs) are people from all walks of life who are trained to provide vital care, comfort and reassurance while an ambulance is on its way. No medical experience is needed. They are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), carry an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and oxygen, and deliver emergency medical treatment and life-saving techniques.

Because CFRs live and work within the communities they serve, they can often reach patients within minutes, providing crucial early help when every second counts.

Neil Marsay, Community Defibrillation Officer at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: It’s a very rewarding role that you can undertake in your rural or urban community and make an invaluable contribution to patient care. Having a trained volunteer at a medical emergency a few minutes before an ambulance arrives can have a significant effect on patient survival during a cardiac arrest. If effective treatment can be given within those first few critical minutes, lives can be saved.

CFRs come from all walks of life and volunteer for a variety of reasons. Many people find it rewarding to help people in need and give something back, while others benefit from learning new skills, meeting new people and becoming more connected with their local community. The sense of achievement and satisfaction of attending a patient and making a difference to their care is second to none.

Full training is given to successful applicants who need to be over 18, physically fit and hold a full driving licence, having never been banned from driving, with no more than three penalty points.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also runs Disclosure and Barring Service checks on candidates. The role is operated on an on-call basis and can be undertaken from home, with the commitment of five hours a week.

Anyone wanting to find out what it takes to be a CFR can find further information at https://www.yas.nhs.uk/join-our-team/current-vacancies/#!/job/UK/West_Yorkshire/Throughout_Yorkshire/Yorkshire_Ambulance_Service_NHS_Trust/Volunteer/Volunteer-v4854114?_ts=1