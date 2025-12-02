Little Bird Artisans Return to Harrogate’s Valley Gardens

Little Bird Made have announced the return of their Christmas Artisan Market to the Harrogate Valley Gardens across two weekends in December.

Saturday, 6 and Sunday 7 December and again on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 December, from 10am to 3pm each day.

Shoppers will find everything they need to make this Christmas special including handmade treasures, unique art and photography, luxurious, organic skincare, perfect for stocking fillers and thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. As well as local artisanal cheeses, seasonal treats as well as locally distilled spirits and gorgeous home fragrance to give your home a beautiful festive scent of cinnamon, clementine and nutmeg.

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director and founder of Little Bird Made said: We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting our Christmas markets in the beautiful Valley Gardens. It truly feels like a winter wonderland setting for our talented artisans. We encourage everyone to come and embrace the holiday spirit and find unique gifts for your loved ones, enjoy seasonal treats and festive drinks as you support the remarkable creativity and talent right here in Yorkshire.

Clare Trebilcock, owner of Another One Bites The Dutch has this to say on trading at Harrogate Valley Gardens this Christmas: Another One Bites the Dutch are super excited for the Valley Gardens Christmas Markets. We have two very festive, delicious Poffertjes dishes for you to enjoy. The mince pie, spiced rum infused fruit with white chocolate sauce, and the Midnight Fudge, served with your choice of chocolate sauce and both served with Baileys Cream. So come along and support small local businesses over two weekends in this beautiful North Yorkshire location.

Loren Whitehead owner of Marley Moo’s Wardrobe said: Marley Moo’s Wardrobe are super excited to be trading in the wonderful Valley Gardens in the heart of Harrogate this Christmas! Harrogate is one of our favourite locations to trade where we have amazing customers returning to see us each month. We will have a wide range of handmade baby and toddler clothing and gifts to share with you this festive season.