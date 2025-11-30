Small School, Big Heart

One of the area’s leading Primary Schools, Ripley Endowed CE Primary is delighted to continue to be recognised as a centre of excellence for nurture and pastoral care.

Nestled between Ripon and Harrogate in an outstanding setting, this exceptional village school skilfully balances academic rigour with high-levels of pastoral care.

Core values of community, compassion and courage are intrinsic in all the school does: pupils are happy and parents echo this sentiment.

Ofsted commend, ‘Pupils have many varied opportunities to discover the world outside their beautiful village. These opportunities prepare pupils to be active citizens of the future.’

Executive Headteacher, Victoria Kirkman said: We are hugely proud that whomever visits our school, whether external professionals or prospective families, they immediately feel as sense of calm, purpose and part of our Ripley family.

Ripley CE is part of a Federation with Beckwithshaw (top state school in Harrogate) and Kettlesing (Accredited Forces Friendly School).