Search ongoing for missing Easingwold man, but could be in Harrogate

Police are currently searching for 35-year-old Robert Rees-Hughes, who was last seen around 3.10pm yesterday (29 November 2025) in Easingwold.

There is growing concern for his welfare. Enquiries are ongoing to locate Robert and as part of our enquiries, police are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact make contact.

Robert is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, medium build, and dark brown short receding hair. He has an injury (described as a gash) to the top of his head. He was last seen wearing a dark waterproof jacket, grey chino jeans, and walking boots.

It is believed he could be in the Easingwold or Harrogate area.

If you see this missing person, please call 999. If you have any other information that could help find them, please call us on 101 and select option 1 to speak to the control room.

Please quote 12250225146 when sharing information.