New Catterick Garrison Town Centre on track to open next year

This week, Councillor Kevin Foster (Green Party) checked in on progress at the new Catterick Garrison Town Centre. The news on the ground is that the Project’s first phase is near completion, making it on track to open as planned next year.
An early advocate of the scheme as a way of providing better facilities for the town, the Councillor, who is also the Armed Forces champion.
Kevin said:
It’s fantastic to see that this scheme is on schedule to complete next year, so the community will soon benefit from these long-awaited new facilities. The new town centre will have office space for small enterprises and community groups, open green spaces with play and skate areas – and places to eat and drink.
This is a development that has been designed to deliver what the community want, based on feedback from consultations. Local people wanted a focal point for their community, to make the area a better place to live, work and get around. They also wanted to protect and improve our green spaces for people to enjoy. It’s a project I’m really proud to be involved with.