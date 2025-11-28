Love Pop Choir and the Harrogate Band join for their third annual Christmas concert

Get ready for a lively afternoon of festive music in Harrogate, as Love Pop Choir and the Harrogate Band unite for their third annual Christmas concert.

These two popular local groups are joining forces once again to bring audiences a fabulous mix of Christmas favourites, pop hits and traditional brass band magic.

Love Pop Choir will perform feel good, sing along pop songs alongside seasonal classics, while the Harrogate Band will add the unmistakable warmth and charm of Christmas brass. Together they promise a festive afternoon that’s sure to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Lauren Elliott, founder and director of Love Pop Choir, said: It’s become a real highlight of our year. Coming together with the Harrogate Band brings a whole new level of entertainment, not just for our singers and the band, but for the audience too. If any ladies out there would like a weekly slice of fun, we’d love to welcome them to the choir.

Love Pop Choir is a popular ladies choir with seven groups across Yorkshire, including Harrogate and Boroughbridge.

You can find out more about them on their website: www.lovepopchoir.com/ and on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lovepopchoir

The Harrogate Band are seriously entertaining and a popular choice for performing at concerts and all sorts of great events throughout Yorkshire. You can find out more about them on their website: www.harrogateband.org/ and on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/theharrogateband

The concert takes place on Sunday 14th December at 2:00pm at St John Fisher High School, Hookstone Drive, Harrogate HG2 8PT.

Tickets are available in advance from: ticketsource.co.uk/harrogateband

(or on the door subject to availability).

Adults £10 | Concessions £8 | Children under 12 free

Doors open: 1:15pm

Refreshments available during the interval.