Ilkley Christmas Tree Festival – Friday 5 December

Don’t miss the sparkle—Ilkley’s much-loved Christmas Tree Festival opens on Friday 5 December, at St Margaret’s Church, Queen’s Road, Ilkley.

From 10.00 am, the church provides a stunning space for 30 beautifully decorated trees from local charities, community groups, and every primary school in Ilkley, Addingham, and Ben Rhydding.

Also open on Saturday from 10.00 am when the festivities continue through to 5.00 pm.

Enjoy Christmas music throughout the weekend, including performances from local school and community choirs and bands. There’s something for everyone among the stunning trees: including a trail in church telling the Christmas story with clues to search for, Saturday’s craft workshop, delicious home-baked cakes and refreshments including Lishman’s sausage rolls (Saturday only!).

On Friday 5 December musical treats include the choir from Ghyll Royd School (10.00 am), Steph and her Sax (11.20 am), Westville House School Choir (12.40 pm), Moorfield School Choir (2.00 pm), Addingham Primary School Choir (4.30 pm), Ilkley Choral Society (5.15 pm).

On Saturday, come and support Outside the Box Band (10.30 am) and debuting at 11.15 am, The Ilkley Strummers Club. At 12.00 noon Rombalds Guide District will hold a Christmas craft decorating workshop. The Ukrainian Children’s Choir perform at 2.00 pm followed by the Ilkley Singers at 3.00 pm and St. Margaret’s Church Choir at 4.00 pm.

Visitors are invited to bring a Christmas chocolate tree decoration, small gift, or toiletries to help decorate a tree for Staying Put, supporting women, men and children who are survivors of domestic abuse across the Bradford district.

No tickets needed – just come along, soak up the festive atmosphere and celebrate Ilkley’s community spirit.