Yorkshire’s reservoirs continue to recover

Yorkshire Water is taking steps to remove its drought permits, following a tenth week of increases to its reservoir levels.
As a result of continuous heavy rainfall over the last seven days, reservoir levels are recovering well at 84.6%, up from 80.5% last week, and Hull aquifer levels are 49.4% – up from 46.6%.
The reservoir level increase follows a record-breaking increase of 15% as a result of Storm Claudia’s rainfall impact and the ongoing drought permit activity the company has put in place.
The removal of drought permits will enable Yorkshire Water to lift hosepipe restrictions earlier than initially thought.
Dave Kaye, director of water and wastewater services at Yorkshire Water, said:
We’re now confident that we’re moving into a healthy position across our reservoirs, rivers, and groundwater water sources, after seeing further rainfall over the last seven days, and another significant jump in our reservoir levels.
Restrictions are still in place for the time being, but we are working to lift them as soon as possible, hopefully within the next few weeks. This is earlier than we had originally thought possible, and it’s thanks to the water-saving actions of people in Yorkshire that we’re able to pull it forward.
We’re now working with the Environment Agency to reduce the measures we’d put in place to manage our water resources differently during the drought – a step we have to take before restrictions can be lifted. This can take a number of weeks, but we will not keep the restrictions in place any longer than is necessary.
In the meantime, we will continue to monitor our resources and manage them carefully.
Once again, we’d like to thank all of our customers for continuing to do what they can to save water throughout the restrictions.