Yorkshire’s reservoirs continue to recover

Yorkshire Water is taking steps to remove its drought permits, following a tenth week of increases to its reservoir levels.

As a result of continuous heavy rainfall over the last seven days, reservoir levels are recovering well at 84.6%, up from 80.5% last week, and Hull aquifer levels are 49.4% – up from 46.6%.

The reservoir level increase follows a record-breaking increase of 15% as a result of Storm Claudia’s rainfall impact and the ongoing drought permit activity the company has put in place.

The removal of drought permits will enable Yorkshire Water to lift hosepipe restrictions earlier than initially thought.