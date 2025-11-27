North Yorkshire Open Studios announces a packed programme of events for 2026

Two of the UK’s biggest open studios events will take place across 3,000 sq miles of beautiful North Yorkshire in 2026.

Hundreds of artists will welcome visitors into the spaces where they create their work during two weekends in summer (6-7, 13-14 June) and one in winter (7-8 November), organised by North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS).

Meanwhile, three exhibitions, curated in collaboration with local galleries, will also help to raise the profile of the region’s artistic talent in 2026.

Garth Bayley, Project Manager at NYOS, said: “NYOS is dedicated to showcasing the exceptional artistic richness of our region. Our talented members are all chosen by an independent panel of curators, and our programme for 2026 offers an unmissable chance to celebrate and acquire art made right here.”

The open studios weekends will offer the public an exciting opportunity to discover work by both emerging and established artists in the region.

Artists taking part span a wide variety of styles, media and subjects, as well as locations – which range from the remote hills of the Upper Dales to the suburban streets of Harrogate, across the Vale of York to the rural North York Moors and coast.

NYOS’ annual Spring Showcase will take place at Inspired by… Gallery in Danby, from Saturday14 February to Sunday 10 May, 2026.

Selected NYOS artists will exhibit their work in a show entitled ‘From the Earth’, held at Craven Arts House in Skipton from Thursday March 26 – Sunday April 26, 2026.

NYOS Summer Open Studios over two weekends 6-7 and then 13-14 June.

A selling exhibition will take place at Ampleforth Abbey from Saturday July 11 to Sunday July 19.

NYOS Winter Open Studios on one weekend – 7-8 November.

See https://nyos.org.uk/