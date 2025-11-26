Henshaws’ Charity Festive Showcase raises £6,000

Henshaws’ Charity Festive Showcase has raised just over £6,000 following its return to Ripon Cathedral in November.

Following the success of the concert’s debut last year, choirs and musical guests returned to the iconic venue to raise money to support Henshaws’ life-changing work with children, young people, and adults living with sight loss and a range of disabilities across Yorkshire.

The unforgettable evening on Monday, 24 November 2025, marked the start of the festive season, bringing festive cheer, music, poetry, and community spirit to the heart of Yorkshire in one of its most breathtaking settings.

This year’s incredible line-up included singer-song writer and rising star Leo Hicks, The Harrogate Spa Town Ukes, The Yorkshire Voices Choir and the Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre Makaton Choir who didn’t leave a dry eye in the Cathedral.

The Charity Festive Showcase was compèred by Henshaws Patron Dave Steele, also known as the internationally acclaimed spoken word artist the ‘Blind Poet’, who shared his moving poetry throughout the evening.

Guests joined in with much-loved traditional carols and feasted on festive treats including mulled wine and mince pies. A Festive Raffle also took place with prizes generously donated by local businesses, including family days out, bottles of wine, and golf experiences.