Green Party and Libdems comment on Cllr Mann leaving the Conservatives

Earlier this week, Cllr John Mann said that he was leaving the Conservative Party, but would now serve as an independent councillor.

The Libdems and Green Party have now commented on the change.

Councillor John Mann, Oatlands & Pannal Division, North Yorkshire Council, said: With a heavy heart, I have just written to the Conservative Party local office to resign from the party. My concerns are focused on the national political situation, the current state of the Conservative Party at Westminster and its continued diminishing prospects for the future. It seems that the party, which I have been a supporter of for decades, is slipping away with every new national opinion poll; and appears to have no overarching vision or coherent set of ideas to revive and renew our failing state. For the foreseeable future, I will sit as an Unaffiliated Independent in the North Yorkshire Council chamber; and will continue to represent and work for my constituents in Oatlands & Pannal Division.

Cllr Kevin Foster, Leader of the Green & Independent Group: With the Conservatives and Independents losing overall control, North Yorkshire Council now has an opportunity for more balanced, collaborative decision-making. This change better reflects the views of our communities and ends one-party dominance. The Green & Independent Group stands ready to work constructively with all parties. The challenges facing our county demand cooperation, not confrontation. I hope this new political landscape encourages an inclusive, consensus driven approach one that genuinely puts residents first.