Young people with experience of care in plea for ‘lasting change’

Young people in North Yorkshire are encouraging councillors to strengthen their commitments to improving support, recognition and opportunities for children in care and those preparing for adulthood.

A group of care champions, who are aged under 25, attended a meeting to share powerful testimonies about the challenges they face from housing insecurity and mental health struggles to gaps in education and employment opportunities while pushing for greater ambitions in how society supports them.

November is National Care Leavers’ Month – a nationwide celebration recognising the achievements and successes of children and young people with care experience.

The event aims to raise awareness and celebrate care leavers with this year’s theme being “Rising as me: Overcoming challenges, transforming and finding your identity”.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, who is also a member of the authority’s corporate parenting group, said: Looking after children is one of the most important things that our council does and we must always strive to give our children and young people the care and opportunities they deserve, as well as having ambitions and the correct support for them for the future. Our young people are truly exceptional. They are a credit to themselves and the whole community of North Yorkshire. Many of them have faced challenges and hardships in their lives and they still manage to excel and shine. We’re here to listen to them and to ensure that they can achieve stability and success in their lives once they start living independently.

Drawing from their own experiences, care champions Ashley Smith, Nathan Smith, Jasmine Conkerton, Georgia White, Callum Packer and Abdalla Basha, who attended the meeting in Scarborough, said: We have a shared passion for advocacy and change. Many care leavers report feeling unprepared when leaving care. We’re looking forward to building relationships with members of the Corporate Parenting Group and it being the start of something positive. All we’re asking for is personalised transition plans, ongoing mentorship and access to trusted adults so that we’re supported and offered real security and opportunities in the future.

Also present at the meeting was Cllr Caroline Goodrick, chair of the Corporate Parenting Group, and Cllr John Ritchie, who represents the Woodlands division.

Pledging to attend at least two care champions meetings each year, Cllr Ritchie, said: These young people’s journey is a testament to the power of youth voices in not only understanding the fostering care system, but also making huge strides of support for when they leave the authority and start living independently. Leaving the care system should be seen as a transition – not a label. Young people who have experienced care deserve the same respect, opportunities and dignity as anyone else and we’re here to listen to them and responding with action.

To further mark Care Leavers’ Month, North Yorkshire Council will show its solidarity with the care-experienced community by lighting up several buildings in blue this week (week commencing November 24). Landmarks taking part include Skipton Town Hall and Scarborough Spa.