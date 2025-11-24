Josh Falkingham has been registered on a non-contract basis with Harrogate Town AFC

Josh Falkingham has been registered on a non-contract basis and is now available for selection, subject to FA and EFL approval, starting on Saturday 22nd November.

The former Captain made 304 appearances for the club from 2017 to 2025, before being appointed Director of Youth Football at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Josh Falkingham said: Everybody knows how much the club means to me, so when asked it was always going to be a yes. I’m feeling fit and mentally ready for the challenge, I wouldn’t have agreed to it if I didn’t feel I could add value. My mindset is always to do anything I possibly can to help the club so I’m going to give absolutely everything I can to help.

Falkingham will wear the number 44 shirt.