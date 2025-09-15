New vice-chair announced for York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership

The York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership has announced Rosemary Du Rose as its new Vice-Chair.

Rosemary, who is Chief Executive of Beyond Housing, brings extensive experience to the role, having worked in housing for 16 years following senior leadership positions within telecommunications and financial services.

Her appointment strengthens the partnership’s leadership as it continues to focus on delivering high-quality, affordable homes across the region.

Rosemary said: I’m delighted to take on this role and support the partnership in making a real difference for people across York and North Yorkshire. Building more affordable homes and helping to create vibrant, healthy communities is something I care deeply about, and I’m looking forward to working with the Mayor and partners to help realise that ambition.

She joins Chair Nick Atkin, who is also Chief Executive of Yorkshire Housing, in guiding the partnership’s strategic direction. Rosemary also takes over from Gail Teasdale, who stepped down as Vice-Chair earlier this summer.

Established in 2023, the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership brings together 23 housing associations who work closely with local authorities, Homes England, and other partners to accelerate housing delivery and provide the safe, warm and affordable homes the region needs.

The partnership is supporting York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith’s vision to increase the supply of affordable and social housing, whilst also backing retrofit projects that improve energy efficiency for existing homes and support green jobs and skills.

In July, the partnership – alongside Mayor Skaith and representatives from City of York and North Yorkshire Councils – launched the region’s new Affordable Homes Standard. This sets a clear and ambitious benchmark to ensure affordable homes are well-designed, energy efficient, and built to meet the needs of local communities now and in the future.

The partnership has also backed the launch of a new Strategic Place Partnership between Homes England and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority. This new approach will help unlock major housing and regeneration plans, support local placemaking ambitions, and build on the strong collaboration already underway across the region.