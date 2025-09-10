One year in, veterinary practice looks to welcome more pets with vaccination offer

Approaching its first-year anniversary in November, clinical director and veterinary surgeon Phil Simon of Your Family Vets, along with his team, say they are now looking forward to welcoming new customers along with their loved pets.
For those wanting to get their pet its annual vaccination, they can make use of a special offer that’s been put in place by a Knaresborough-based veterinary practice.
The vaccination covers infectious diseases for cats and dogs plus a health check for £10
- Dogs – Distemper; Parvovirus; Hepatitis; Leptospirosis
- Cats – Cat Flu; Panleukopenia
Phil said:
When we took over the old practice, a lot of people thought it had closed for good but I’m happy to say we’re very much open for business.
The cost of living might put people off getting their pet the right cover, so we’ve put this offer in place to encourage owners to make sure their pet has all the right inoculations while giving them peace of mind.
We truly believe that prevention is better than cure and not getting your beloved pet vaccinated and checked over could lead to issues later on, so it’s always wise to make sure they’re covered.
And as an independent, family-run practice, customers can rest assured we’ll give their pets the care they very much deserve.