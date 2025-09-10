One year in, veterinary practice looks to welcome more pets with vaccination offer

Approaching its first-year anniversary in November, clinical director and veterinary surgeon Phil Simon of Your Family Vets, along with his team, say they are now looking forward to welcoming new customers along with their loved pets.

For those wanting to get their pet its annual vaccination, they can make use of a special offer that’s been put in place by a Knaresborough-based veterinary practice.

The vaccination covers infectious diseases for cats and dogs plus a health check for £10

Dogs – Distemper; Parvovirus; Hepatitis; Leptospirosis

Cats – Cat Flu; Panleukopenia