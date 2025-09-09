Start date announced for £29m regeneration scheme in Selby

A multi-million pound scheme to regenerate the area around Selby railway station is set to begin next month.

The £29 million Selby Station Gateway project aims to encourage people to use sustainable travel and boost economic growth.

In October, work will start to remove unused buildings surrounding Selby railway station, including the former railway social club and empty business centre units.

It will see the creation of additional parking and a new station access at Cowie Drive, as well as new and upgraded walking and cycling routes on Station Road and Ousegate.

The project also includes proposals to create a new Station Plaza, linking the railway station to Selby Park.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Malcolm Taylor, said: The delivery of this ambitious project is the first phase of regeneration in the town and will see significant improvements to its infrastructure. It is aimed at creating a high quality, safe and welcoming environment surrounding Selby railway station, improving access and links for residents and visitors. By encouraging increased use of public transport and healthy travel options, we aim to improve air quality within the town and encourage new investment. We have planned these works to minimise disruption to the community, including rail and road users, as much as possible.

Galliford Try, a national contractor with extensive experience in civil engineering and highways projects, has been appointed to carry out the works.

The scheme will run in phases, starting next month, and is estimated to be complete in the autumn of 2028.

A total of £38m from the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund programme has been allocated for projects covering Harrogate, Selby, and Skipton.

The fund is administered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority with additional funding and support from York & North Yorkshire Combined Authority and North Yorkshire Council.

Information sessions are being held at Selby Library on Friday, September 19, from midday until 5pm, and Saturday, September 20, from 9.30am until midday. For more information, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/tcf