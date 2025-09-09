Econ Engineering celebrates 1000th Mercedes-Benz hire gritter with Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK

Econ Engineering, the UK’s leading manufacturer of winter maintenance vehicles, has reached a major milestone in its long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK, as the 1000th Mercedes-Benz gritter for its hire fleet rolled off production line.

It marks over two decades of collaboration between Econ and Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK, which began in 2003 when Econ first launched its hire fleet for winter maintenance. Mercedes-Benz Truck UK is one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, with over 40 production sites around the globe providing light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as buses, coaches and bus chassis.

Supplied by Northside Truck & Van, a local Mercedes-Benz dealer based in Leeds, the 1000th Mercedes-Benz hire truck to come off production line features the latest Econ Spargo gritter body, equipped with the most up-to-date specifications tailored for the 2025 winter season.

The hire gritter, originally yellow, has been wrapped in blue to celebrate the milestone. It has already made appearances at various trade shows and exhibitions this summer, including The Road Transport Expo (RTX Expo). It will also feature at the Resource & Wate Management Expo (RWM Expo) on the 17th and 18th September 2025.

The Mercedes-Benz AROCS model has proven to be the ideal option for Econ’s winter maintenance vehicles, offering all-wheel drive capability and adaptability to meet the rigorous demands of gritting operations across the UK.

Jonathan Lupton, Managing Director at Econ Engineering, said: Reaching our 1000th Mercedes-Benz hire gritter is a proud moment for everyone at Econ. It’s a testament to the strength of our partnership with Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK and Northside Truck & Van, and their commitment to delivering vehicles that meet the specific needs of the UK winter market. Their flexibility, reliability and outstanding aftersales support are the key reasons why Mercedes-Benz remains the dominant brand in our fleet. Our hire customers rely on the age and condition of our fleet, and this latest addition reflects our ongoing investment in innovation and quality. We’re proud to continue offering cutting-edge solutions that help keep Britain’s roads safe during winter.

Heiko Selzam, Managing Director at Daimler Truck UK, said: Econ are a company that exemplifies excellence in engineering and innovation. Their commitment to quality and a forward-thinking approach has consistently set them apart in the industry. Reaching the milestone of 1,000 chassis supplied is not only a significant achievement, but also a reflection of the strong and collaborative relationship we’ve built over the years. It has been a pleasure working with the team at Econ whose professionalism and vision continues to drive mutual success. I’m looking forward to continuing this valued partnership and supporting Econ with many more chassis in the years ahead.

Martin Tordoff, Truck Sales Executive, commented: At Northside we are extremely proud to be one of Econ’s suppliers. They are a fantastic, family-run company that delivers a quality product, paying meticulous attention to detail while always embracing new technology and innovations to give their customers the best possible experience. Our long-standing relationship has been built on excellent aftersales support, not only from Northside but also through the wider Daimler Truck network. It has been a real pleasure working with Jonathan and his colleagues, and reaching the historic milestone of 1,000 chassis supplied is a testament to the strength of our partnership. We look forward to supplying many more chassis in the future, and to continuing this great relationship for years to come.

Econ Engineering operates the largest own-brand winter service fleet in the UK with over 1,000 vehicles available for hire. Working in alignment with the budget constraints of local authorities and contractors, Econ’s Contract Hire gives them a flexible and affordable solution which provides them access to the latest equipment.

Econ’s hire fleet continues to grow year-on-year, with the company committed to providing high-performance, reliable vehicles, backed by exceptional service and support. 85% of the gritters keeping the UK’s roads moving throughout winter are now manufactured by Econ Engineering.