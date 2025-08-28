Ellis Taylor signs contract extension

Harrogate Town AFC say they are delighted to confirm Ellis Taylor has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 22-year-old ended a promising first season at the club with a team-leading 15 combined goals and assists, but is now setting his sights higher.

Ellis Taylor said: I’m delighted, I really, really enjoyed last season and the start of this season has been a positive one and I just can’t wait to see what we can do.” Revealed Taylor. For me personally I want to top last season, go bigger and better, try and get more goals, more assists and hopefully in the end that takes us into a good position come the end of the season.