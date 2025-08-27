Berwick Grange staff receive long service awards

Nancy Marecelino and Eusebia Menes both work at MHA Berwick Grange as care assistants and have been doing so for 10-years each.
The pair received their long service certificates along with a £100 gift voucher from the management team at the home.
MHA Berwick Grange provides residential dementia and nursing dementia care for 52 residents.
Nancy said :
I arrived in England 10 years ago from Portugal to be with my husband who worked here at the time and fortunately his sister-in-law was a nurse here at MHA Berwick Grange and suggested for me to apply.
I am so pleased and happy to be with MHA, I did not expect to be with the company that long, but I am so grateful for all the support the company has provided me through the years.
Charlotte, our administration manager, presented my certificate in front of my colleagues and residents. It was a good feeling to be appreciated.
MHA is definitely a good company to work for, and I would definitely recommend MHA to those who are passionate in caring for older people to provide the care they deserve.
Eusebia, better known as Sylvia, said:
I’m very grateful to have reached my 10th year with MHA, I’ve grown and improved so much from this opportunity.
The learning and support I’ve had along the way is what’s allowed my line of work to come so naturally to me now, and not to mention flexibility, especially as a mum.
Receiving the certificate and voucher was something I didn’t expect, and I was very surprised when they gave me a £100 voucher, such a useful gift for which I’m definitely grateful!
MHA gives us great chances to learn through training, and in return we’re able to apply them to the residents we’re caring for and contribute towards making a difference in the quality of their lives.
My advice to anyone thinking of joining MHA would be to go in with an open mind and patience.
Empathy will also definitely take you far in this job, especially during the times that it’s more demanding.
For me it’s a very rewarding job, so just make sure to be compassionate and a good listener not just for your residents but also your colleagues.