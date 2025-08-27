Berwick Grange staff receive long service awards

Nancy Marecelino and Eusebia Menes both work at MHA Berwick Grange as care assistants and have been doing so for 10-years each.

The pair received their long service certificates along with a £100 gift voucher from the management team at the home.

MHA Berwick Grange provides residential dementia and nursing dementia care for 52 residents.

Nancy said : I arrived in England 10 years ago from Portugal to be with my husband who worked here at the time and fortunately his sister-in-law was a nurse here at MHA Berwick Grange and suggested for me to apply. I am so pleased and happy to be with MHA, I did not expect to be with the company that long, but I am so grateful for all the support the company has provided me through the years. Charlotte, our administration manager, presented my certificate in front of my colleagues and residents. It was a good feeling to be appreciated. MHA is definitely a good company to work for, and I would definitely recommend MHA to those who are passionate in caring for older people to provide the care they deserve.