Whispers of the Wilderness – a new exhibition celebrating nature and art opens at Beningbrough Hall

The National Trust is delighted to announce the opening of its latest exhibition, Whispers of the Wilderness: Exploring Wilderness Gardens, at Beningbrough Hall’s Reddihough Galleries. Running from 2 September 2025 to 12 April 2026. This immersive exhibition invites visitors to explore the dynamic relationship between art and nature through contemporary sculpture, historic artefacts, and interactive experiences.

Curated to coincide with garden designer Andy Sturgeon’s transformative work on Beningbrough’s garden, the exhibition features large-scale willow sculptures by acclaimed artist Laura Ellen Bacon. Her organic, flowing forms bring the essence of the Wilderness Garden indoors, evoking movement, energy, and the untamed beauty of nature.

Laura Ellen Bacon, Artist, said:

“It was a joy to discover Beningbrough across various seasons while designing and making the work. My imagination has drifted easily in the gentle landscape and within the lamplit interior views. Beningbrough is a place for daydreams.”

Highlights include:

Woven sculptures in the Great Hall that spill over plinths, suggesting wild grasses swaying in the wind.

A monumental willow thicket in the Saloon Gallery, inviting visitors to step inside and reflect on nature’s resilience.

Nine historic pieces from the National Trust collection, tracing the 18th-century fascination with wilderness gardens as sensory retreats.

Visitors can also engage creatively in the new Drawing Studio, designed by artist Tanya Raabe-Webber, where all ages and abilities are encouraged to sketch, collaborate, and contribute to the exhibition. There will be monthly artist led sessions and talks, allowing visitors an opportunity to delve deeper into the different elements of the exhibition.

Laura Turner, Creative Producer for the National Trust, said:

“This exhibition is a celebration of creativity, heritage, and the natural world. It’s a chance for visitors to connect with Beningbrough’s past and present through art that speaks to the soul.”

The experience is designed to engage all the senses, with fragrant willow installations, touch spaces to explore weaving techniques, an audio chair featuring literary excerpts, poetry and a soundscape inspired by the exhibition. Outside, discover Beningbrough’s own Wilderness Garden, the latest area being redeveloped with improved paths, seating, views and planting, all part of Andy Sturgeon’s long-term vision for the garden.

The Reddihough Galleries on the first floor of the hall are named in honour of the late Mr Ian Reddihough, a passionate supporter of the charity. His legacy gift enables Beningbrough to continue to showcase high-quality art that reflects the hall’s rich history and evolving landscape.

Beningbrough is open Tuesday – Sunday during September. For more information and to plan your visit, go to: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/beningbrough