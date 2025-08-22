Candlelighters hosts joyful family fun day for Yorkshire children with cancer

Candlelighters, the Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity, recently hosted its annual Family Fun Day at Bramhope Scout Campsite and Activity Centre. This event provided a day of fun and relaxation for children from across Yorkshire, diagnosed with cancer, and their families.

Those at the event included on-treatment patients and their families, post-treatment patients and their families, and bereaved families.

The fun day was packed with exciting activities. Families enjoyed bouncing on inflatables, taking part in classic races including the egg and spoon, sack race, and parents’ races, as well as testing their skills with games like tin can alley and a bean bag throw. Entertainment was provided by face painters, a balloon modeller, and a magician, while children got creative at the crafts station. Visitors also enjoyed delicious treats from the pizza van and ice cream man, alongside plenty of snacks, and the popular tombola offered exciting prizes.

Lori Reed, a community support worker for Candlelighters, who was part of the event team, emphasised the significance of the day: The Family Fun Day is a wonderful chance for families to come together for a relaxed day where they can truly unwind. Watching them make memories and spend quality time in a comfortable, supportive environment is what it’s all about. It was clear how much the day meant to them, and we’re incredibly grateful to the volunteers who ensured everything ran smoothly – we couldn’t have done it without them.

The impact of the event was clear in the feedback from families who enjoyed the event. One parent shared: We had an amazing day at the Candlelighters family fun day. It was really nice to meet and catch up with families we have met along the way. Candlelighters bring light to families’ darkest days and for that we thank you.

Candlelighters is a Yorkshire-based charity that has been a beacon of hope for almost 50 years, supporting children diagnosed with cancer and their families. In addition to their vital presence in the Children and Teenage Haematology and Oncology unit at Leeds Children’s Hospital, the charity offers emotional and practical support at their Family Support Centre in Leeds.

They also play a crucial role in funding vital research into children’s cancer and its long-term impact. The annual Family Fun Day is just one of many events in their busy calendar dedicated to supporting families across the Yorkshire region.

Each year, around 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer. When a child is diagnosed, lives are turned upside down instantly for the whole family. Candlelighters offers family support in many forms, from practical financial help for families and funded holidays, to talking therapies, wellbeing treatments and support groups for siblings.