The Japanese Shop Ltd Celebrates 28% Sales Growth and Eyes £1 Million Milestone with Major Expansion

The Japanese Shop Ltd, one of the UK’s leading importers of authentic Japanese goods, is thrilled to announce a record-breaking 28% growth in sales last year, as the company now sets its sights on breaking the £1 million turnover mark in 2025 with an ambitious target of a further 25% sales growth.

Founded by Jez and Hiromi Willard in 1998, The Japanese Shop, on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate, has grown from a passion project into a thriving business that’s become a go-to destination for lovers of Japanese culture and craftsmanship. From stunning Japanese tableware and traditional kimonos, to lucky cats, calligraphy sets and unique giftware, the company has earned a reputation for quality, authenticity and exceptional customer service.

Jez Willard said: Having lived in Japan I am thrilled that we are able to introduce people to a unique and authentic collection of high-quality gifts from this most fascinating, mysterious and wonderful country. With this momentum, The Japanese Shop has just completed a significant investment in a brand-new warehouse and showroom, a bold step that reflects both rising demand and the company’s commitment to growth. The new space not only increases operational capacity but also allows for a more immersive customer experience — bringing the beauty of Japan even closer to home.

Run by a dedicated team of eight staff members. Over the years, they’ve supplied everyone from loyal individual customers to prestigious retailers, restaurants, and cultural institutions.