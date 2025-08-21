Rossett School Celebrates GCSE Results

Today, Rossett School, in Harrogate, has been celebrating the achievements of its Year 11 students as they collected their GCSE results. This year, over two-thirds of all grades awarded were between 9 and 4, a success that Headteacher, Tim Milburn, says is testament to the hard work and resilience of his students.

Headteacher, Tim Milburn, said: It has been so rewarding to see the commitment, dedication, and effort of our students rewarded today. We know these grades are as much about attitude as they are ability, and we have all been so proud of the way our students have applied themselves, particularly in the run-up to the exams.

Several students achieved remarkable individual results, including:

Will Jarvis, who achieved grade 9s in all 11 subjects

Alfie Young, who achieved six 9s, four 8s, and one 7

Edie Tomlin Gale, who achieved five 9s, four 8s, and one 7

Ammarah Kaleem, who achieved two 9s, six 8s, two 7s, and a 6

Tim Milburn added: There are some wonderful individual stories behind the grades being celebrated today, and it has been a joy to see the journey our students have made, especially during these last two years. They are a remarkable cohort and we are now looking forward to seeing what they go on to do next.

The morning was also an emotional one for families, many of whom joined their children as they opened their results.

Tim Milburn said: Whilst today is for our students to celebrate, I would like to thank our families for their support throughout. I am sure there have been some very testing moments in the last few months but today will have made it all worthwhile. It has been great to see our students share their results with their teachers and staff today, thanking them for all their hard work and support.

With another year of strong results, and a recent ‘Good’ Ofsted judgement, Rossett School is excited to welcome prospective families to its upcoming Open Morning on Saturday 27 September 2025.