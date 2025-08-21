Queen Ethelburga’s Celebrates GCSE Results

Students and staff at Queen Ethelburga’s are celebrating GCSE and Level 2 BTEC results today, reflecting the dedication and hard work of the entire school community. QE is a highly popular independent school choice for local families, with nearly 500 day students and 800 boarding students across its student body.
This year’s students achieved 61% of GCSE grades at 9-7 (A*-A equivalent) and 83% at 9-5 (strong pass or above), continuing the school’s strong academic tradition and setting a solid foundation for Sixth Form success. These results will support an exciting range of next steps at the school, from A Level and BTEC pathways to specialist enrichment programmes tailored to their interests and ambitions.
Daniel Machin, Principal of Queen Ethelburga’s, commented:
GCSEs and BTECs are a strong foundation for further study and careers, and these results show just how committed our students are to their futures. It is inspiring to watch them grow into confident learners who are ready for the challenges and opportunities of Sixth Form life. We are incredibly proud of what they have accomplished.