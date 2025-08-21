Queen Ethelburga’s Celebrates GCSE Results

Students and staff at Queen Ethelburga’s are celebrating GCSE and Level 2 BTEC results today, reflecting the dedication and hard work of the entire school community. QE is a highly popular independent school choice for local families, with nearly 500 day students and 800 boarding students across its student body.

This year’s students achieved 61% of GCSE grades at 9-7 (A*-A equivalent) and 83% at 9-5 (strong pass or above), continuing the school’s strong academic tradition and setting a solid foundation for Sixth Form success. These results will support an exciting range of next steps at the school, from A Level and BTEC pathways to specialist enrichment programmes tailored to their interests and ambitions.