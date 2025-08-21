Pupils in North Yorkshire celebrate GCSE results triumph

Thousands of pupils in North Yorkshire returned to their secondary schools today (August 21) to collect their GCSE and equivalent exam results which will help them progress on to sixth-form, college or training.

This cohort were in the final year of primary school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Despite a small national decline in pass rates, a strong set of top grades have been achieved by pupils across North Yorkshire.

Among the successes are pupils at Risedale School in Catterick Garrison who achieved marked improvements, especially in English and maths.

Notable achievements included Mollie Thirlwell who received grade 9s in both of her English qualifications, complemented by top grades in geography and history as well as a range of other subjects.

Other top performers include Nathanael Hall who achieved excellent marks in physics, engineering and PE and Tallulah-Grace Tomlinson who achieved top grades in religious studies and design and technology. She is absolutely delighted to have achieved grade 8s in both English qualifications.

In addition, Tyler Cassidy worked exceptionally hard across all avenues of school life and combined academic prowess with exceptional skill on the piano, with the ability to memorise entire pieces by heart. He achieved top grades in English, maths, science and media studies alongside a GCSE in music.

Equally delighted was Mlak Bakar who continually demonstrated resilience, whilst embracing the challenge of learning English as a second language after moving to the UK several years ago. Mlak achieved strong passes in English and maths, grade 6s in science and a grade 7 in religious studies.

The headteacher of Risedale School, Lucy Greenwood, said: Congratulations to the Risedale Class of 2025. This year we have seen a marked improvement in the numbers of pupils leaving Risedale with passes in English and maths. None of this would be possible without our dedicated team of staff, who have worked hard to implement new, improved ways of working and have gone the ‘extra mile’ for so many young people. We hope we have helped to shape the pupils to be the best version of themselves, and that they continue to demonstrate the Risedale values of responsibility, respect and resilience and prioritise building healthy relationships throughout their lives.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: Today we recognise the achievements of all our learners who have received their GCSE and equivalent results and huge congratulations to them all. They should be proud of their achievements after many years of hard work and all those hours spent revising. A big thank you to the dedicated and hardworking teachers for the support they give in helping students reach their full potential. I wish all pupils every success with their next steps in life, wherever that may be. Their achievements are an inspiration to the younger students.

Meanwhile, there were celebrations all round at The Wensleydale School in Leyburn after its fourth consecutive year of improved GCSE results, highlighting the school’s strengths and strong sense of ambition.

Individual performances included sixteen-year-old Scarlett Sugden who has secured all the GCSE grades she needs to fulfil her ambition of joining the Royal Air Force. She was attracted by the discipline, the opportunity to travel the world, and the life-changing experiences it offers.

Her journey has been guided by the school’s headteacher Julia Polley, herself a former RAF officer, who has mentored Scarlett throughout her time at school: It’s been an incredible privilege to support Scarlett. To see one RAF officer in the making follow in my footsteps is something very special. I’m absolutely thrilled for all our pupils. They’ve worked incredibly hard and it’s paid off. The whole school community should be proud of what these young people have accomplished. We never take these results for granted. Behind every grade is a student who’s put in the hours, and a team of staff cheering them on. Whether students are heading to sixth form, college or starting something new, we’re proud to have helped them take this next step.