Harrogate Grammar School Celebrates GCSE Success

Today students at Harrogate Grammar School are celebrating a superb set of GCSE results.

The Year 11’s, who started their secondary education under the cloud of disruption from the measures imposed by the government during Covid, have risen above the challenge to produce outcomes that reflect their hard work, character and determination.

The school’s Year 11 students engaged in a wide range of academic and enrichment activities. Many took part in early morning revision sessions, Saturday School, Easter Revision and extensive revision sessions. Their commitment has now paid off.

This year’s results represent our strongest and most balanced post-pandemic performance. 82% of students achieved five or more GCSE passes including English and maths – a strong benchmark of academic success. 35% of all grades awarded were at the highest levels of 9-7 and the attainment gaps for disadvantaged and students with SEN reduced sharply. These results mean that approximately 80% of the cohort are expected to remain at Harrogate Grammar School as they take their next steps into Sixth Form study.

Neil Renton, Headteacher, said:

“These results are a testament to the exceptional efforts of our students. They have faced significant challenges but, through resilience and hard work, they have achieved outcomes they can be truly proud of. Behind each grade is the unique story of each student – a story of perseverance, growth, and ambition. The remarkable individual achievements deserve much recognition, and we applaud every one of them.

We also recognise the crucial role that families and colleagues have played. It is the partnership between home and school that continues to be the foundation of success at Harrogate Grammar School. We appreciate the exceptional support from parents and the brilliant efforts of our teachers.

Mr Nik Mason, Assistant Headteacher and Director of Key Stage 4, added: This fantastic set of results reflects the remarkable resilience and drive of our Year 11 cohort. From the outset, they have shown an unwavering commitment to learning, even when faced with disruption and uncertainty. Their success today is the result of focused effort, determination and the support of colleagues and parents. We are so proud of what our students have achieved.

The school now looks forward to welcoming students into its Sixth Form and wishes all students the very best in the exciting next stage of their education. Harrogate Grammar School congratulates all students and families on this special day.