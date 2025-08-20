Urgent missing person appeal – Selby

Police are urgently appealing for sightings and information to help locate a missing woman from the Drax area in Selby.

Isabelle Oldridge who is 92, also goes by ‘Jez’ or ‘Florence’ has not been seen or heard from since 10pm last night (Tuesday 19 August 2025).

It’s believed that Isabelle set out walking from her home address. Isabelle is described as been approximately 5 feet tall with short white hair. She was last seen wearing a checked blouse, pistachio green trousers and slippers.

Isabelle suffers from dementia so her appearance may initially present as confused.