Honouring Paul’s miles: Harrogate woman cycles from Land’s End to John o’Groats to raise funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice

Harrogate resident, Jackie Swainston, is taking on an epic Land’s End to John o’Groats cycling challenge on 7 September 2025 to honour her late husband, Paul, and raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate.

It will take Jackie two weeks to complete the challenge, cycling an average of 80 miles a day. She hopes to raise £5000.

Paul, who passed away just under two years ago, after a ten-year battle with metastatic melanoma, was a passionate cyclist and devoted family man. He shared countless rides with his children, Robyn and Eddie, and his friends, always filled with laughter, muddy trails, great music, and well-earned pints in Yorkshire pubs. Even during his illness, Paul maintained his spark, never losing his sense of humour and enduring pain with quiet dignity.

Jackie said: This ride is my way of honouring the miles Paul and I shared together, and at the same time thanking St Michael’s Hospice for the warmth, dignity, and outstanding care they gave Paul and our family.

Paul was always at his best on a bike — a natural leader, brilliant navigator, and endlessly up for a laugh. Even in his final months, he faced every challenge with determination and grace. I want to celebrate his spirit and give back to the hospice that supported him so brilliantly.

Paul was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in August 2012. Over the following years, he underwent multiple operations and was among the first in the UK to receive immunotherapy (Pembrolizumab). As a scientist he understood the importance of taking part in medical trials, so others could benefit from his experience.

Jackie’s ride will raise vital funds to support St Michael’s Hospice, helping them continue to provide compassionate care to patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses.

Supporters can follow Jackie’s journey and donate to St Michael’s Hospice by clicking https://www.justgiving.com/page/j-swainston-1753708230420